ONLINE: Forward Madison FC Town Hall

press release: The USL League One Board of Governors approved a ‘Return to Play’ framework on Friday, which could see clubs taking the field as soon as July 18. While there is still much work to be done, it represents a major sign of progress as the Flamingos and USL League One look to get back on the pitch.

Forward Madison is committed to playing games only when it is safe for both players and fans. Currently, Forward Madison cannot host games at Breese Stevens Field in accordance with the Forward Dane reopening plan. Under the framework, Forward Madison will not host home matches at Breese Stevens Field until Public Health Madison and Dane County guidelines allow for games to be played.

Forward Madison’s League One season was suspended in March due to public health and safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The Flamingos returned to small-group training at Breese Stevens Field last week.

Forward Madison COO and Owner, Conor Caloia, will host a town hall for supporters on Facebook Live to discuss the ‘Return to Play’ framework this Wednesday at 5 p.m. CT.