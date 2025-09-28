media release: Excitement is in the air! Get ready for an entertaining afternoon at the Leckrone Arts Fund "Forward March" fundraising event at Barnwood Events in Madison! Enjoy the infectiously fun and uniquely electric live music of DB Orchestra, a band comprised of UW Band Alumni.

Mike Leckrone, retired director of University of Wisconsin Marching Band, and his family have established the Leckrone Arts Fund to provide sustainable funding for the arts. From leadership development and life skills for young people to mental health and community building for adults, the arts have a profound impact for people of all ages. Unfortunately, only some in our community can afford access to arts. The Leckrone Arts Fund will provide funding to the underserved in our community - truly making the arts accessible for all!

Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.

Thank you for supporting the Leckrone Arts Fund. Your tax deductible donation will reinforce our efforts to expand artistic opportunities and experiences for the underserved in Dane County.