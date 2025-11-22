media release: Join Forward Thai Boxing for an Open House. You are invited to Forward to learn more about our martial arts and class structure, and meet the instructors and students.

Forward Thai Boxing offers two martial arts to meet a diverse set of goals:

Muay Thai, a Thai style of kickboxing where we teach all strike options in all ranges from the perspective of sport.

Krav Maga, is strikes and concepts all to do with teaching students real world self defense techniques.

November 22, 2025 @ Forward Thai Boxing

Open house schedule of activities:

1:00-2:00pm: Kids Muay Thai

2:00-3:00pm: Juniors & Adult Muay Thai

3:00-4:00pm: Juniors & Adult Krav Maga

Join for one session, two or all!

Part info session and part active participation. Those who join will learn a couple of basic skills and techniques for each program area from a Forward instructor.

We can’t wait to meet you!