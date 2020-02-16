Forward Theater Company Game Night

press release: Bring the whole family and enjoy good eats, fun games, and great company at our 3rd Annual Game Night Featuring BINGO! You’ll want to do your vocal exercises so you can shout out before your neighbors to win fun prizes. Are you an avid board gamer? Bring a gently used game or puzzle and make a trade at the game exchange! Enter the raffle for more chances to win fantastic prizes from local gaming stores, sporting teams, restaurants, and much more! Food and drink will be available for purchase and all proceeds benefit Forward Theater! More info and tickets can be found at forwardtheater.com.

Super Supporters: $50 ($35 tax-deductible)

(Includes one free ticket for soda, water, wine or beer PLUS special snacks, recognition, and a BINGO button)

Adults: $25 ($15 tax-deductible)

Children 12 and under: $10

Link to purchase tickets: https://forwardtheater.com/events/game-night-2020