Forward Theater Play Club

press release: Forward Theater and Beyond the Page present another installment of Forward Theater's Play Club, an interactive discussion that's like a book club, but for plays! Staff from Forward Theater will lead the discussion and professional actors will act out scenes from the play. Refreshments will be provided.

Registration is required for this discussion: Online here or by email at info@midlibrary.org. Or register in person at the lower level reference desk when you pick up a copy of the book.