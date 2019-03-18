Forward Theater Play Club
Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Forward Theater and Beyond the Page present another installment of Forward Theater's Play Club, an interactive discussion that's like a book club, but for plays! Staff from Forward Theater will lead the discussion and professional actors will act out scenes from the play. Refreshments will be provided.
