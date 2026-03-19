media release: Event Details

Mon–Fri, June 22–26, 2026 | 9 AM –3 PM

Build, Explore, Create and Think Big!

Calling all creative learners: Forward Thinkers Summer Camp was made for you! Inspired by Wisconsin's rich history of innovation, this five-day camp will take campers on a journey full of new ideas, engaging learning sessions and more as they make innovations of their own through interactive learning and activities.

Forward Thinkers Camp is geared toward students in grades 1-3 (ages 6-9), but campers ages 6-12 are welcome to register.

What You’ll Experience

The chance to build new innovations, partake in fun activities and make connections through interactive exercises and activities

Opportunities to learn and grow alongside other campers

Cost

$275/camper

Advance registration is required 1 week prior to camp Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

About the Location

An active, community-focused space that hosts school groups, pop-up exhibits, author talks, public programs and more; located in the US Bank Building on Madison's Capitol Square.

History Maker Space classroom 1 S. Pinckney Street, Suite 106Madison, WI 53703

Know Before You Go