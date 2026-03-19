Forward Thinkers Summer Camp
to
History Maker Space 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Event Details
Mon–Fri, June 22–26, 2026 | 9 AM –3 PM
Build, Explore, Create and Think Big!
Calling all creative learners: Forward Thinkers Summer Camp was made for you! Inspired by Wisconsin's rich history of innovation, this five-day camp will take campers on a journey full of new ideas, engaging learning sessions and more as they make innovations of their own through interactive learning and activities.
Forward Thinkers Camp is geared toward students in grades 1-3 (ages 6-9), but campers ages 6-12 are welcome to register.
What You’ll Experience
- The chance to build new innovations, partake in fun activities and make connections through interactive exercises and activities
- Opportunities to learn and grow alongside other campers
Cost
$275/camper
Advance registration is required 1 week prior to camp Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.
About the Location
An active, community-focused space that hosts school groups, pop-up exhibits, author talks, public programs and more; located in the US Bank Building on Madison's Capitol Square.
History Maker Space classroom 1 S. Pinckney Street, Suite 106Madison, WI 53703
Know Before You Go
- Campers will need the following daily: lunch, snacks, a water bottle, sunscreen and bug spray. Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.
- Camps will be held rain or shine.
- Campers should dress for activity and weather. We will endeavor to be outside daily.
- Campers should be dropped off no earlier than 8:45 AM and be picked up promptly at 3 PM.
- Free temporary parking (5-10 min) is available near the entrances on E. Webster and E. Washington St. There is also paid long term parking at the Capitol North ramp, located at 218 E. Mifflin Street, and approximately two blocks north of the bank building. Accessible entrances are on E. Washington and N. Pinckney (facing the Capitol).
- All transportation will be on foot or by city bus. Bus fare is included.
- For further questions or more information, please email museumeducation@wisconsinhistory.org.