ONLINE: Fossil Safari

media release: Join the UW-Madison Geology Museum in a time-traveling safari to ancient Wisconsin! You will get to see what Wisconsin looked like 450 million years ago when it was covered by a shallow, tropical sea. You’ll learn about the rocks we can see in southern Wisconsin, the fossils that are found in them, and what those creatures would have looked like when they were alive.

Our presenter, Brooke Norsted, assistant director of the UW-Madison Geology Museum has a BS and a Masters degree in Geology. As part of her studies, she has walked on glaciers in Alaska, dug up dinosaurs in Canada, hiked the canyons of Utah, and investigated 300 million year old reptile footprints in Oklahoma.