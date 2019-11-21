Foster Parent Informational Meeting
Cool Beans Coffee Cafe 1748 Eagan Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Come learn about becoming a foster parent or respite provider for children in Wisconsin! Children’s Wisconsin Community Services is a private, non-profit agency that works with foster children from all over the state of Wisconsin.
For more information on how to become a foster parent or respite provider, please contact: Shannon Graham: 608-442-4146 or sgraham@chw.org.
