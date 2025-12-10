RSVP for Fostering a Natural History Community

media release: The practice of natural history is the bedrock of science. This talk will illustrate how we as naturalists employ stories, specimens, exploration of the natural world and the practices of paying close attention to build our understanding of the world from the bottom up. Presenter Andrew Hipp will make a case for the importance of natural history as a set of skills and habits that help expose what we don’t yet know and build our affection for the world. Natural history puts the onus on each of us to learn something new before we lose any more pieces, and it gives us the practices to do so. Supporting and continuing to build a community of naturalists is our best way to ensure the effectiveness and strength of that community.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

• Doors Open – 11:45 am on Jan. 28.

• Lunch – 12:00 pm

• Presentation Starts – 12:45pm

• Q&A – 1:45 pm

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿 – 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝘄 𝗛𝗶𝗽𝗽

Andrew Hipp is the director of the herbarium and lead scientist at The Morton Arboretum and a lecturer at University of Chicago. His research group investigates the evolution of plant biodiversity, aiming to understand how the plant Tree of Life evolves and affects our world. He has received awards for his teaching and research from the U.S. Fulbright Program, National Science Teachers Association, and International Oak Society. Andrew is the author of popular books on oaks and sedges, several children’s natural history books, and more than 140 academic articles and book chapters.

$37/person. Please register by January 21, 2026.