ONLINE: Fostering Resilience Through Indigenous Wisdom & Scientific Knowledge

press release: 2021 Global Health Symposium: Fostering Resilience Through Indigenous Wisdom & Scientific Knowledge

With its 16th Global Health Symposium, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Global Health Institute invites Indigenous scholars and community members to share the many ways to advance health across the world. They will join faculty, staff, clinicians and students from the UW-Madison community who will present their global research, education and outreach projects. The symposium will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Watch this page for updates.

“Fostering Resilience Through Indigenous Wisdom & Scientific Knowledge” will explore the intersection of traditional practices that advance well-being and academic research, education and outreach projects that also promote health. It will bring together representatives from Wisconsin’s Native Nations, global indigenous communities and the university to showcase the complexities of health challenges and the many kinds of expertise needed to address them. The Native American Center for Health Professions in the School of Medicine and Public Health is co-sponsoring the event. The symposium also received funding through an Our Shared Future Heritage Marker Educational Innovation Grant.

Keynote: Mariaelena Huambachano, Ph.D., M.A., an assistant professor in Civil Society and Community Studies in the School of Human Ecology, will present the keynote address, “Resistance and Resilience: Indigenous philosophies of collective-being as a recipe to living well.” An indigenous scholar, she is a native of Peru and has strong cultural connections to Aotearoa New Zealand, where she has lived and worked closely with the Māori of Aotearoa on issues of food sovereignty, sustainability and justice. She is also lead author of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services Values Assessment of Nature and delegate of the United Nations Permanent Forum of Indigenous Peoples’ Issues.

Panels: The day will feature two panel discussions.

“Indigenous Knowledge, Wisdom & Resilience: Perspectives from Wisconsin’s Native Nations”

Moderator: Danielle Yancey, M.S., director of the Native American Center for Health Professions

Panelists:

Gary Besaw, M.S., director, Menominee Tribal Department of Agriculture and Food Systems; former Tribal Chairman

Whitney Schreiber, R.N., diabetes nurse educator (Stockbridge-Munsee)

Rebecca Webster, J.D., Ph.D., MPA, assistant professor, American Indian Studies, University of Minnesota Duluth (Oneida)

“On the Front Lines for COVID: What We Learned”

Moderator: Janis P. Tupesis, M.D., an emergency physician and GHI associate director

Panelists:

Patrica Tellez-Giron, M.D., associate professor, UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Community Health; chair, Latino Health Council

Christopher Ford, M.D., education director, Infinity Healthcare, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bret Benally Thompson, M.D., clinical assistant professor, hematology/oncology, UW-Madison

Virtual Poster Presentations will be available throughout the day with live Q & A sessions with presenters.

Virtual chats with GHI Leadership

Event is co-hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI) and Native American Center for Health Professions (NACHP)

If you need accommodation to participate in this virtual event, please email globalhealth@ghi.wisc.edu or call 608-265-9299. All accommodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event. We will attempt to fulfill requests made after this date but cannot guarantee they will be met.