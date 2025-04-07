RSVP for FOTO Trivia Night

Buy Tickets

Stone Porch Alehouse, Verona 950 Kimball Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Join Friends of the Orchestras (FOTO) for their second annual Trivia Night Fundraiser!  Tickets are $40 per person and include a taco/nacho bar. You can sign up with a team (up to 6) or as an individual (and we will place you on a team). 

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9th

             6:00 - 8:00PM  

WHERE: Stone Porch Alehouse (950 Kimball Ln, Verona, WI 53593)

TRIVIA will be from 6:30-7:30PM and organized by Premier Trivia and Entertainment 

PRIZES will be awarded for the top 3 teams!

* Registration closes at midnight on MON, APR 7th! *

Info

Stone Porch Alehouse, Verona 950 Kimball Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Recreation
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for FOTO Trivia Night - 2025-04-07 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for FOTO Trivia Night - 2025-04-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for FOTO Trivia Night - 2025-04-07 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for FOTO Trivia Night - 2025-04-07 00:00:00 ical