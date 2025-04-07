RSVP for FOTO Trivia Night
Stone Porch Alehouse, Verona 950 Kimball Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Join Friends of the Orchestras (FOTO) for their second annual Trivia Night Fundraiser! Tickets are $40 per person and include a taco/nacho bar. You can sign up with a team (up to 6) or as an individual (and we will place you on a team).
WHEN: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9th
6:00 - 8:00PM
WHERE: Stone Porch Alehouse (950 Kimball Ln, Verona, WI 53593)
TRIVIA will be from 6:30-7:30PM and organized by Premier Trivia and Entertainment
PRIZES will be awarded for the top 3 teams!
* Registration closes at midnight on MON, APR 7th! *