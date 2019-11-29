× Expand Erik Ljung Joe Pickett (left) and Nick Prueher (right) introduce a found video clip at the Found Footage Festival.

press release: Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (The Colbert Report) return to their ancestral homeland, Madison, with a live guided tour through their latest VHS finds, including the 1988 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant, a mysterious tape labeled "bonion sergery," home movies taken at a Canadian hose factory, and a fitness video called Jugglercise. Tickets: $14.00 Advance/$17.00 Day Of Show