Foundation for Black Women's Wellness Block Party

Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Come join The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness First Annual Block Party on 8/13 at 12pm-4pm.

We All In This Together!!

A resource event lies in its intention to bridge the gap between individuals and the resources they need. It seeks to empower individuals by equipping them with knowledge, connections, skills, and support. By providing a centralized platform to access resources, resource events aim to facilitate personal growth, enhance opportunities, and contribute to the well-being and success of individuals or communities.

608-305-4422
