Foundation for the Trades Career Academy Info Session
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Foundation For The Trades Information Session
February 10 and 11, 10:00–11:00 AM OR 3:00–4:00 PM | 2222 S. Park St.
Free to attend — no RSVP required
Attend an information session to learn how the Foundation for the Trades Career Academy can prepare you for hands-on training, industry-recognized certifications, and real job opportunities in the construction field.
Start your path toward a stable, high-demand career in construction.