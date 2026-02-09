Foundation for the Trades Career Academy Info Session

media release: Foundation For The Trades Information Session

February 10 and 11, 10:00–11:00 AM OR 3:00–4:00 PM | 2222 S. Park St.

Free to attend — no RSVP required

Attend an information session to learn how the Foundation for the Trades Career Academy can prepare you for hands-on training, industry-recognized certifications, and real job opportunities in the construction field.

Start your path toward a stable, high-demand career in construction.