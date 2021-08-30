RSVP for Foundations for the Trades Career Academy

press release: LAUNCH YOUR CAREER IN CONSTRUCTION - Join our free apprenticeship readiness & construction skills training!

CONTACT Terry Birts at tbirts@ulgm.org or 414/651-2279

Earn OSHA 10, Flagging, and First Aid Certificates

• COVID-19 Worksite Safety Protocols

• 100+ hours of hands-on construction practice

• Coaching from a trades professional with 30+ years in the industry

• Access to job openings through our network of employer partners

• Typical starting wage of individuals who complete our training is over $18.00 hour

Apprenticeships & Careers in the Construction Trades: Bricklayers, Carpenters, Cement Masons, Drywall Finishers, Electricians, Elevator, Constructors, Glaziers, Insulators, Ironworkers, Boilermakers, Laborers, Operating Engineers, Painters, Plasterers, Plumbers, Sheet Metal Workers, Sprinkler Fitters, Steam Fitters