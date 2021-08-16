ONLINE: Founder Hour: Entrepreneurship in all its Forms

press release: StartingBlock, the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber, and Dane Arts present Founder Hour.

Join us virtually to hear from a panel of entrepreneurs from around Wisconsin and to learn about their lived experience, and how they are changing the way we think about innovation.

Entrepreneurship can take many forms!

Panelists:

Caeli Rice is the founder of Tosslet. Caeli grew up in the Madison area and earned her bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from UW-Madison. After a decade as a professional software developer for scientific instruments and medical devices, she left the industry to teach at Madison College, where she has been an instructor for 6 years. Caeli grew concerned about data privacy years ago, which caused her to avoid some online tools. This led her to create the mobile app Tosslet, which allows people to remain connected to their community and its events without providing any personal information. Caeli continues to live in the Madison area with her wife, three kids, and two cats.

Anna Gouker is the founder of The Rage Fund. The Rage Fund is starting its work by addressing issues and obstacles commonly faced by people with physical disabilities.

Kit Chow is the Co-Founder and CEO at Boosted Chews. Since becoming involved with the startup community, he has continuously striven to encourage student entrepreneurship throughout Madison. Kit worked in biomedical and tech startups and interned at several food manufacturing plants as a process engineer before founding Boosted Chews in 2019. He graduated with honors from UW–Madison in 2021 with a degree in Biological Systems Engineering. In his free time, he likes cooking, reading, and videography.

T.L. Luke (she/her) is a professional illustrator and muralist based in Madison, WI. She started her freelance career in 2018 and has since completed over 150 commissions for both individuals and businesses around the world, illustrated a YA children's book titled How to be a Difficult Bitch (October 2021 release), organized several local community projects including the We Are Seeds scavenger hunt in Madison, continues to participate in ~45 markets a year selling original prints, apparel, and accessories, and teaches professional workshops for other creatives about the ins-and-outs of being a creative entrepreneur. Her personal work has been described as 'playfully optimistic with a bit of menace around the edges' and 'dark whimsy,' and can be purchased at tl-luke.com!

Natalie Hinckley of Hinckley Productions. Hinckley Productions is dedicated to helping businesses create online video content through compelling stories, live streaming broadcasts and branded video production.

This event is a part of the Forward Festival 2021.

This event is included with your Forward Pass. Sign up to get yours today to get access to this event and 50+ others. forwardpass.eventbrite.com.