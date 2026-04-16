The Four Basic Thoughts

media release: A lecture by a traveling teaching on the four thoughts (precious human life, impermanence, karma, reasons for working with mind) that lead every meditation.

Join us for a meditation weekend with Amadeo Rosenheim, a traveling teacher with more than 20 years of experience and student of Lama Ole Nydahl.

Amadeo was born in 1981 in Madrid. He has been a student of Lama Ole Nydahl since 2005. He is actively involved in the organization of several Diamond Way Buddhist centers. In 2013 Lama Ole asked him to teach. Currently he lives in the Budapest DW Buddhist center.

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The Diamond Way Buddhist Center of Madison belongs to an international, non-profit network of nearly 700 lay groups and centers of the Karma Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. The Diamond Way centers have been founded by Lama Ole Nydahl and Hannah Nydahl and are under the spiritual guidance of H.H. the 17th Gyalwa Karmapa, Trinley Thaye Dorje.

Learn more about the history of Diamond Way Buddhism through the award winning documentary, HANNAH: Buddhism's Untold Journey, which is available through a variety of streaming services.