Four Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make

Google Calendar - Four Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make - 2019-08-27 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Four Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make - 2019-08-27 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Four Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make - 2019-08-27 17:30:00 iCalendar - Four Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make - 2019-08-27 17:30:00

Buy Tickets

Madison Magnet MagPro talk, 5:30 pm, 8/27, Novel Coworking. Free.

press release: MagPro: Top of Mind - 4 Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make

Join Madison Magnet for our regular "Top of Mind" series. These events give Magnet members the spotlight and allow them to showcase their expertise or passion and share it with their peers. This time around we'll be joined by Megan Montgomery, a financial advisor at Wealth and Wisdom of Wisconsin. She'll be talking about the 4 Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make.

The event will be held at the brand new, and recently renovated Novel Coworking. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

FREE

Info

Careers & Business
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Four Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make - 2019-08-27 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Four Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make - 2019-08-27 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Four Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make - 2019-08-27 17:30:00 iCalendar - Four Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make - 2019-08-27 17:30:00