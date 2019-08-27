Four Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make

Madison Magnet MagPro talk, 5:30 pm, 8/27, Novel Coworking. Free.

press release: MagPro: Top of Mind - 4 Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make

Join Madison Magnet for our regular "Top of Mind" series. These events give Magnet members the spotlight and allow them to showcase their expertise or passion and share it with their peers. This time around we'll be joined by Megan Montgomery, a financial advisor at Wealth and Wisdom of Wisconsin. She'll be talking about the 4 Biggest Money Mistakes Young Professionals Make.

The event will be held at the brand new, and recently renovated Novel Coworking. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

FREE