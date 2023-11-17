media release: THE FOUR C NOTES are the Midwest’s ONLY tribute recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons! THE FOUR C NOTES were created by John Michael Coppola best known for his appearance in Chicago’s long running production of the Broadway smash hit JERSEY BOYS! The 90 minute show features everyone’s favorite hits: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Workin’ My way Back To You (Babe),” “Let’s Hang On,” “Oh, What A Night (December 1963)” and many, many more! Dressed in matching vintage outfits, with smart choreography and Mr. Coppola’s legitimate, in-depth knowledge of this music, THE FOUR C NOTES give an authenticity to their performance that similar tribute groups simply cannot match ... ANYWHERE!

Tickets for all shows are $25 Adults, $20 Seniors 65+, and $12 Students (high school & younger) and are available at OregonPerformingArtsCenter. com. Venue is Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Parkway, Oregon, WI 53575.