press release: $25/Adults, $15/Students

at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

THE FOUR C NOTES are the Midwest’s ONLY tribute recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons! THE FOUR C NOTES were created by John Michael Coppola best known for his appearance in Chicago’s long-running production of the Broadway smash hit JERSEY BOYS! The 90-minute show features everyone’s favorite hits: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Workin’ My way Back To You (Babe),” “Let’s Hang On,” “Oh, What A Night (December 1963)” and many, many more! Dressed in matching vintage outfits, with smart 50s/60s-guy-group-inspired moves and Mr. Coppola’s legitimate, in-depth knowledge of this music, THE FOUR C NOTES give an authenticity to their performance that similar tribute groups simply cannot match … ANYWHERE!

