Four Directions | One Community

media release: October 12 – December 12, 2026.

A compelling group show, featuring works by Jami Balicki, John Hitchcock, Tom Jones, Monty Little, and Sarah McRae.

Artists' Reception with Closing of the Teejop Community Art Project Friday, November 6, 2026, 5:00 - 7:00 pm

The Teejop Community Art Project promotes learning and awareness of the over 14,000 year human story of Teejop (Four Lakes) through public art projects in places important to Hoocąk (Ho-Chunk) people. Projects explore the past and present relationship of Hoocąk people to Teejop.