media release; A Domo Geshe Rinpoche Event (In the Tibetan Buddhist Tradition)

With so much competing for our attention, it can be easy to lose sight of our connection with others. How might we cultivate a broader perspective in a world that often feels divided or overwhelming? The Four Great Wishes are an ancient Buddhist practice that invites us to consider how we relate to ourselves, others, and the world around us. Join Rinpoche as she revisits these teachings and their relevance to life today.