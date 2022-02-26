media release: CALL US OLD-FASHIONED: THE SUPPER CLUB TOUR

The Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets take you on an “Old Fashioned” road trip with a double shot of nostalgia in their brand-new show in this energized entrée. The fabulous foursome serve round after round of classic doo-wop and tasty musical side dishes you are sure to relish! We know you will drink up every drop of fun right down to the orange slice and maraschino cherry! Join the FOUR GUYZ in a toast – your reservation is waiting!