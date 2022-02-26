Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets
Verona Area High School 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: CALL US OLD-FASHIONED: THE SUPPER CLUB TOUR
The Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets take you on an “Old Fashioned” road trip with a double shot of nostalgia in their brand-new show in this energized entrée. The fabulous foursome serve round after round of classic doo-wop and tasty musical side dishes you are sure to relish! We know you will drink up every drop of fun right down to the orange slice and maraschino cherry! Join the FOUR GUYZ in a toast – your reservation is waiting!