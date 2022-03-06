RSVP for Four Hundred Years of Fire and Wind in the Boundary Waters

UW Arboretum Winter Enrichment Virtual Lecture, 10 a.m., March 10

Lee Frelich, director, Center for Forest Ecology, University of Minnesota. Boreal forests of northern Minnesota’s Boundary Waters have experienced large-scale disturbances over the last 400 years, including many large high-intensity fires and the “Big Blowdown” of 1999. We will explore how the fire regime has changed over the last 400 years, how it varies across the landscape, how fire and wind influence forest succession, and the future of the Boundary Waters with a warmer climate. Register by March 6.

media release: The 2022 lectures will be virtual on Thursday mornings, February 3 through April 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required. Talks will begin promptly at 10 a.m. (CST). Lectures will be recorded. A link to view the recording will be available to registered participants only. Recordings will be available for one week.

Register for the 2022 lectures» Students can register for free using the student registration form.

The Research Symposium will take place February 17. As always, it is a free event. Registration is required for the 2022 virtual symposium.