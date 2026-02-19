Four Lakes Sierra Club Fundraiser

media release: Origami Exhibit and Pizza Fundraiser

Stop by Ian's Pizza at Garver Feed Mill on Wednesday, March 4, to view an exhibit of origami fish from last year's world-record-breaking display.

Plus, socialize with other Sierrans and enjoy a slice of Ian's pizza. Ian's will donate a portion of all sales from the evening to support our work. This event is a celebration of our work to stop tar sands pipeline expansion and a wrap-up of our Big Share fundraiser.

If you order carry-out or delivery, mention Sierra Club or add “Sierra Club” after your name if you order pizza and a portion will go to support our work.

The Big Share is an online day of giving hosted by Community Shares of Wisconsin on March 3. Donations raised through Ian's will count toward our Big Share fundraising total! You can view our page here: https://bit.ly/2026SierraBigShare

Owned by the massive corporation Enbridge, Line 5 is a dangerous, outdated oil pipeline running through the heart of the Great Lakes and currently trespassing on the Bad River Band’s sovereign land. The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa, a Tribe near Lake Superior, has secured a court-ordered deadline for Enbridge to remove the pipeline by June 16 of this year.