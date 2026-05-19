Observations in Nature

media release:

Join us for a morning ramble through the University of Wisconsin Arboretum. Exploring the often overlooked corners of the Arboretum, we will escape into nature and take notice of things around us. Using all of our senses and allowing our curiosity to guide us we will observe, wonder about and share our discoveries with each other to enrich us all.

We will be on some unpaved trails for an easy walk and will go (light) rain or shine. All are welcome including children accompanied by a responsible adult but, please note pets are not allowed in the Arboretum.