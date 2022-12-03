Four Lakes Sierra Club Hike

press release: We will meet in the Ice Age Trail parking lot on the south side of Old Sauk Pass about 1/4 mile west of the intersection of Old Sauk Pass and Cleveland Road in the Town of Cross Plains. Our guide will be Gary Werner, Land Stewardship Coordinator for the Dane County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance. We will walk several miles on and off trail from the parking lot. We will look at some of the geology of the Ice Age Reserve and some of the ecological restoration that has been done and in progress to foster prairies and oak savannas.

Signup Instructions: Please register all participants.

Bring: Sturdy shoes as we will be on and off trail and outerwear appropriate for the weather.

Signup Restrictions: This walk/hike is more appropriate for alder children and adults interested in learning about the geology and restoration work. We recommend 4th grade an up as 4th graders are learning about Wisconsin.