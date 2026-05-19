Four Lakes Sierra Club Social

media release: Come hang out with your local Four Lakes Group at Garver Feed Mill. This casual gathering is a great opportunity to stop in and check things out, learn what the future looks like on the environmental front, and meet fellow Sierrans and other like-minded people. All are welcome, whether you're new to environmental activism or have been involved for a while - we hope to see you there! We’ll begin at 4:30 pm with time to socialize and an activity but please come when you can. We'll provide some food and refreshments, and you are also free to order alcoholic beverages on your own. In addition, we'll take a tour of our origami fish exhibit and learn more about our origami fish world record that we set in support of shutting down tar sands Line 5. We'll also hang a new origami fish hoop feature and would love to hear your feedback and future ideas for other designs and locations.