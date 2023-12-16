Four Lakes Sierra Club Winter Celebration

media release: Join us to celebrate the upcoming solstice and gather for some holiday good cheer. We’ll begin with an educational conservation hike to learn about the ecology and plants we’ll be seeing. It’s about a mile walk to the last fire ring on Picnic Point. We will provide some hot cocoa, coffee and snacks, but encourage you to bring something to share as well - in addition to your smile and holiday spirit!

There is a parking lot on University Bay Dr, or you can take the #80 bus or bike if you are coming from a distance. Dress for conditions and wear sturdy footwear and rugged clothing in case there are sparks from the fire.