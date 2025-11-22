media release: France | 1971 | DCP | 82 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Robert Bresson

Cast: Guillaume des Forêts, Isabelle Weingarten, Maurice Monnoyer

Set within a bohemian world in contemporary Paris, Four Nights of a Dreamer follows Jacques, a lonely artist searching for the girl of his dreams. One night he saves the beautiful Marthe from plunging into the Seine in despair over her rejection by an avoidant lover. Jacques compassionately attempts to reunite the young woman with her beau, but his feelings for Marthe soon become less than platonic. An adaptation of the same Dostoevsky story that also inspired films by Luchino Visconti and James Gray, Bresson’s previously hard-to-see version is told in his inimitable minimalist style, yielding surprisingly romantic and emotional results. Plus, Paris was never more beautifully photographed at night. A new 4K restoration will be screened.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.