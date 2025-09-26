Four Noble Truths

Diamond Way Buddhist Center 104 King St., Suite 302, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us for a lecture on the Buddha's first teaching and how its understood today from a Tibetan Buddhist perspective.

The lecture will be given by Jim Macur, a travel teacher with more than 20 years of experience practicing Diamond Way Buddhism. He lives in Denver, Colorado with his wife and two daughters and works as a software engineer.

$10 suggested donation

