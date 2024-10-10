× Expand Dominick Maino Four Shillings Short on stage. Four Shillings Short

Samhain concert. $10 online or at the door (reservations recommended)

media release: Four Shillings Short are the husband/wife duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California. They are international touring multi-instrumentalists who perform traditional and original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval & Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic array of instruments (over 30) including hammered & mountain dulcimer, mandolin, mandola, bouzouki, recorders, tin whistles, Medieval and Renaissance woodwinds, North Indian sitar, charango, bowed psaltery, banjo, Native American flutes, bodhran, guitar, ukulele, doumbek & darbuka, spoons, vocals and even a krumhorn. Touring in the US & Ireland since 1997, Four Shillings Short are independent folk-artists who perform close to 100 concerts a year, have released 13 recordings and live as full time Troubadours traveling the globe performing at music festivals, theaters & performing arts centers, folk societies, libraries, house concerts, retirement communities and schools.

“The finest Music transports, teaches, entertains and conveys the Magic around us.... Four Shillings Short has it all.” (Mary Lou Philbin-Clarke/Ossian USA, Concord, New Hampshire, 2019)

“Four Shillings Short are indescribable in how they infuse their audiences with a delightful blend of music, culture and storytelling. The afterglow from one of their shows will last days.” (John Busbee/The Culture Buzz, Des Moines, Iowa, 2019)

Aodh Og O’Tuama grew up in a family of poets, musicians and writers. He received his degree in Music from University College Cork, Ireland and received a Fellowship from Stanford University in California in Medieval and Renaissance performance. He plays tin whistles, Medieval & Renaissance woodwinds, recorders, doumbek (from Morocco), darbuka (from Egypt), Medieval bowed psaltery, Native American flute, wooden spoons and sings both in English, Gaelic & French.