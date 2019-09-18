Four Star Video Coop Fundraiser
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Four Star Video Coop is hosting a screening of "Lady Terminator" and "Riki-Oh" at Robinia Courtyard at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18th. A $5 to $10 donation is suggested.The purpose of the screening is to help Four Star raise funds to move to a new storefront and to generate awareness of the store's current crowdfunding campaign.
