press release: Four Star Video Rental. Four Star will be holding a grand reopening event on March 7th at its new location at 459 West Gilman Street. Refreshments will be available throughout the day starting at 12:00 p.m. The main reopening event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will feature music provided by Cult House Sound and DJ Hanna. Catered food and beverages will be served at the main event.