Four Star Video Rental 40th Anniversary Party
Four Star Video 459 W. Gilman St., Madison, Wisconsin 5303
media release: Four Star Video Rental will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in November! On Saturday, November 8th, we'll host a free celebration at our storefront on 459 W. Gilman Street. There will be games with fabulous prizes throughout the day, and DJ Ian Adcock will spin some tunes in the evening!
