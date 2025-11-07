Four Star Video Rental 40th Anniversary Party

Four Star Video Rental will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in November! On Friday, November 7th, we'll be hosting a free public party at the Rigby Pub from 8pm to 11pm. We encourage all current and former Four Star staff and customers to come and share your stories of the store's history. Former owners including David Smith and Lisa Brennan will be at the event, as will the former owners from the store's co-op era. Food and drinks will also be served.