Four Weddings and An Elvis

Verona Area Community Theater musical, 7:30 pm on 2/13-15 & 20-22 and 2 pm, 2/15 & 22, Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. $15.75 adv.

press release: This hilarious romantic comedy is about a not so lucky in love wedding chapel owner in Las Vegas, and four of the most hilarious weddings/non-weddings in her chapel. Sandy, the four-times-married-three-times-divorced owner of the wedding chapel, has certainly seen her fair share of matrimonies! In the show we witness Bev and Stan, who are getting marriedby the King himselfas revenge on their exes; Vanessa and Bryce, two arrogant aging stars who are tying the knot as a publicity ploy, and are vexed by an aging Elvis who doesn't know who they are; and Martin and Fiona, a gentle postal-worker and a tough ex-con trying to get married before the police arrive! However, the final wedding is the funniest all: Sandys fifth and final wedding which reveals a hilarious twist! Don't miss it, you might catch the bridal bouquet!

Director: Dale Nickels

Producer: Dee Baldock