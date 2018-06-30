Fourth Fest
Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The property will rock the dock for the 4th Annual Fourth Fest, featuring live music headliner People Brothers Band, kids’ entertainment, carnival games and waterfront fun including performances from the Mad City Ski Team. Expect Fourth of July favorites including burgers, brats, foot-long hot dogs, corn on the cob, and more! Celebrating Independence Day, this red, white and blue holiday is fun for the whole family.
Info
