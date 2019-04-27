Fourth Saturday Dance

press release: This is a dance for people who want to have a good time dancing to a variety of music types. Whether you’re just learning to dance or are an ‘expert’, come on out and have a good time!

This month we’ll be dancing to ALL THAT JAZZ BIG BAND!! This 17-piece band plus vocalist will be entertaining us with great dance music! Find us on Facebook at "Madison 4th Saturday Dance" and the band at "All That Jazz and More in Dane County".

TICKETS ARE REQUIRED for this dance! Contact Dave McLain by email at middle4lain7@charter.net for ticket information. $15.