Fourth Saturday Dance

Messiah Lutheran Church 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: This is a dance for people who want to have a good time dancing to a variety of music types.  Whether you’re just learning to dance or are an ‘expert’, come on out and have a good time!  This month we’ll be dancing to the great music of Marcy & The Highlights!  There will be a range of dancing: Swing, Waltz, Hustle, Rhumba, Nightclub 2-step, Foxtrot, Cha Cha, West Coast, even a line dance or two. Find us on Facebook at Madison 4th Saturday Dance. Contact Dave McLain by email at middle4lain7@charter.net for more information.     

Info

Messiah Lutheran Church 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Dancing
