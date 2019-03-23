Fourth Saturday Dance

press release: This is a dance for people who want to have a good time dancing to a variety of music types. Whether you’re just learning to dance or are an ‘expert’, come on out and have a good time! This month we’ll be dancing to a DJ. There will be a range of dancing: swing, waltz, hustle, rhumba, nightclub 2-step, foxtrot, cha cha, west coast, even some line dances. Find us on Facebook at Madison 4th Saturday Dance. Be sure to take a look at the upcoming April 27th dance. All That Jazz Big Band will be performing for our dancing enjoyment! TICKETS ARE REQUIRED for the April dance! Contact Dave McLain by email at middle4lain7@charter.net for ticket information for the April dance.