Fourth Saturday Dance

press release: Its our Halloween Costume Dance so get creative and join us for a fun dance! (Costumes are optional) This is a dance for people who want to have a good time dancing to a variety of music types. Whether you’re just learning to dance or are an ‘expert’, come on out and have a good time! This month we’ll be dancing to a DJ. There will be a range of dancing: swing, waltz, hustle, rhumba, nightclub 2-step, foxtrot, cha cha, West Coast, even some line dances. Find us on Facebook at Madison 4th Saturday Dance. Contact Dave McLain by email at middle4lain7@charter.net for more information. $10.