Fourth Saturday Dance

Messiah Lutheran Church 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: This month the dance will be on FRIDAY evening. This is a dance for people who want to have a good time dancing to a variety of music types.  Whether you’re just learning to dance or are an ‘expert’, come on out and have a good time!  This month we’ll be dancing to a DJ.  There will be a range of dancing: swing, waltz, hustle, rhumba, nightclub 2-step, foxtrot, cha cha, west coast, even some line dances. Find us on Facebook at Madison 4th Saturday Dance. Contact Dave McLain by email at middle4lain7@charter.net for information. $10.

Messiah Lutheran Church 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin
Dancing
