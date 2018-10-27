Fourth Saturday Dance

press release: This is a dance for people who want to have a good time dancing to a variety of music types. Whether you’re just learning to dance or are an ‘expert’, come on out and have a good time! This month we’ll be dancing to a DJ. There will be a range of dancing: Swing, Waltz, Hustle, Rhumba, Nightclub 2-step, Foxtrot, Cha Cha, West Coast, even some line dances. $10.