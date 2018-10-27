Fourth Saturday Dance

to Google Calendar - Fourth Saturday Dance - 2018-10-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fourth Saturday Dance - 2018-10-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fourth Saturday Dance - 2018-10-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Fourth Saturday Dance - 2018-10-27 19:30:00

Messiah Lutheran Church 5202 Cottage Grove Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: This is a dance for people who want to have a good time dancing to a variety of music types.  Whether you’re just learning to dance or are an ‘expert’, come on out and have a good time!  This month we’ll be dancing to a DJ.  There will be a range of dancing: Swing, Waltz, Hustle, Rhumba, Nightclub 2-step, Foxtrot, Cha Cha, West Coast, even some line dances.  $10.

Info
Messiah Lutheran Church 5202 Cottage Grove Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Dancing
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fourth Saturday Dance - 2018-10-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fourth Saturday Dance - 2018-10-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fourth Saturday Dance - 2018-10-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Fourth Saturday Dance - 2018-10-27 19:30:00