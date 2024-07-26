media release: Please note: this is an off-site performance a Baraboo Children's Museum!

This dynamic duo, armed with guitar, fiddle, banjo, and washboard, crafts a captivating blend of traditional melodies and original tunes. They invite children and families to become part of the magic through interactive sing-alongs and spontaneous dance sessions. With infectious energy and boundless enthusiasm, Fox & Branch ensure that every moment is filled with joy and unforgettable experiences for all who join their musical escapades.

Kids in the Rotunda Summer Sessions Series runs May 4 - August 10!

Get ready to embark on a summer adventure as Overture Center's beloved Kids in the Rotunda program hits the road, bringing joy and excitement to Madison and surrounding communities. Packed with family-friendly entertainment and boundless opportunities for laughter and learning, this series promises six unforgettable events that are free and open to all. Gather your little ones, mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by a whirlwind of music, laughter and memories!