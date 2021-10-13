ONLINE: Fox Cities Book Festival

media release: With the safety and comfort of festival-goers in mind as the pandemic continues, the Fox Cities Book Festival Board has redesigned the event as solely virtual. Register for each event you’d like to attend by following the link to sign up for the online presentations through Zoom. The Fox Cities Book Festival’s Facebook page also will livestream the events, which will be recorded and accessible for viewing after the event. Plan your personal book festival calendar by heading over to the Fox Cities Book Festival website at https://foxcitiesbookfestival.org/festival/2021-fox-cities-book-festival/.