Foxconn Days

press release: Foxconn Technology Group and the University of Wisconsin–Madison invites UW–Madison students, faculty and staff, and alumni, along with members of the public and their families, to attend Foxconn Day, to be held at Engineering Hall on Oct. 18 and 19.

During the two-day event, in addition to showcasing some of Foxconn’s cutting-edge global technology and innovations, Foxconn staff will be onsite to share more details about the Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology (FIRST) and to discuss career opportunities with students.

Foxconn Day will be held at UW-Madison’s Engineering Hall located at 1415 Engineering Drive in Madison, Wisconsin. Attendees are invited to visit between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 18, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 19.

“This event is a great opportunity for people on the Madison campus and in the broader community to learn more out about breakthroughs that are happening at Foxconn,” said Charles Hoslet, vice chancellor for University Relations at UW-Madison. “Students, faculty and staff, alumni, and community members can also learn about career opportunities, and the plans and opportunities for research collaborations between Foxconn and the campus.”

Foxconn is currently recruiting for several hundred positions in Wisconsin. Career opportunities cover a variety of areas and skillsets in human resources, hardware, software and firmware engineering, finance and accounting, legal, business analysis, graphics and interior design, construction management, and sales and marketing.

Students from all academic backgrounds, ranging from the liberal arts to engineering, are invited to attend. Students interested in career opportunities at Foxconn are invited to bring along their resumes and learn about job positions that are available in the Wisconn Valley Innovation Network, which comprises the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, Foxconn’s North American Headquarters in Milwaukee, and Foxconn Places in Eau Claire, Green Bay and Racine.

At Foxconn Day, attendees will hear more about Foxconn’s vision for its Wisconsin operations and the emerging technologies that will form much of Foxconn’s AI 8K+5G ecosystem. Attendees will also have an opportunity to learn about Foxconn’s Smart Cities – Smart Futures competition, which is open to all students, faculty and staff at any Wisconsin university or technological college. As part of that initiative, Foxconn will award up to $1 million in prizes to incentivize new technologies and concepts that are aimed for the development of smart, connected cities.