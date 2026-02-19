Foxes and Coyotes in our Backyards: The Urban Canid Project

Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The pressure from urban sprawl on wildlife is hard. Some species are very adaptable, however, including foxes and coyotes. Join Wild Ones at this Urban Canid Project presentation to learn more about how these animals are adapting to human environments and each other! This presentation is free and open to the public.

Environment, Lectures & Seminars
