Foxfeather is a sultry alt-americana band founded in Boulder, CO in 2013. Beginning with a lyrical base, and bolstered by strong blues-rock instrumentals, Foxfeather’s unique sound captivates their audience. The band consists of Carly Ricks Smith (lead vocals), Laura Paige Stratton (acoustic/electric guitars, keys, vocals), and is often supported by various instrumentalists for a full rock sound. Foxfeather is a local staple in the Colorado Front Range, and also tours nationally. The band released their EP, Foul Moon, in 2014. In response to this release The Marquee stated that “the group is overflowing with talent” and “Carly Ricks Smith has a spectacular voice which lies somewhere between the folky soprano of a young Joni Mitchell and the jazz-heavy range of Lake Street Dive’s Rachel Price. It’s powerful as well as delicate.” Andy Eppler of The Prairie Scholars said “it’s sexy. It’s original. These women have crafted something very special and instantly likeable on this album.” The band released their first full length, self titled album in October of 2016, which Rooster magazine described as "time warping...it's an emotional ride into the forest of folk with low-hanging country branches slapping you in the face without apology... its got a good thing going" (Rooster Magazine).